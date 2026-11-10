Kylie Jenner’s cocoa-toned Alo workout look grabs attention as she poses with her Mercedes G-Wagon

Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her Sunday outing, sharing pictures in a matching cocoa-toned workout set from activewear brand Alo. The makeup mogul posted an Instagram carousel with the caption “very cute Sunday”, showing off her sports bra and leggings while posing beside her Mercedes G-Wagon.

The pictures featured the entrepreneur in a fitted brown outfit, with her luxury vehicle serving as the backdrop. Her relaxed Sunday look combined everyday fitness wear with a high-end setting, drawing attention from followers on social media.

Kylie Jenner’s latest Alo workout look

Kylie wore a cocoa-coloured Alo sports bra paired with matching leggings. The coordinated set featured a simple design and a fitted silhouette. She completed the look with a casual styling approach, keeping the focus on the matching outfit.

The Mercedes G-Wagon added another element to the pictures, which were shared as part of her Instagram carousel. Rather than documenting a workout session, the post offered a glimpse of her casual style and Sunday plans.

The 29-year-old has worked with Alo for several years and has regularly shared pictures wearing outfits from the activewear label. Her previous posts have included matching workout sets and accessories from the brand. She has also been seen carrying an Alo handbag priced in the four-figure range.

Kylie Jenner_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Kris Jenner and Kendall have also partnered with Alo

Kylie is not the only member of the Jenner family to have a connection with the activewear company. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kendall Jenner, have also partnered with Alo in the past.

The family’s association with the brand has included social media appearances and fashion related promotions. Kylie, in particular, has frequently featured its workout clothing in her online posts.

Her latest Instagram update continues that pattern, with the cocoa-toned sports bra and leggings becoming the main focus of the pictures. The Mercedes G-Wagon provided a luxury backdrop for the casual outfit, while the caption “very cute Sunday” summed up the mood of her post.