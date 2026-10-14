Kylie Jenner has appeared on the cover of Wonderland magazine’s autumn/winter 2026 issue in a striking orange fishnet dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 2001 collection. The 29 year old Kylie Cosmetics founder posed with her arms crossed over her chest for the cover, bringing an archival fashion look back into the spotlight. The issue also features several other outfits and personal stories from people who know Jenner closely, offering a glimpse into her life beyond her public image.

Kylie Jenner’s Wonderland photoshoot features iconic fashion looks

Photographed by Drew Vickers, the magazine spread features Jenner wearing pieces from several well known fashion labels. In one photograph, she is seen lying on the grass in a white archival Helmut Lang layered tank top paired with white bikini bottoms. Another image shows her wearing a black Norma Kamali bodysuit with over the knee boots from Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Jenner did not give an interview for the issue. Instead, the magazine spoke to some of her closest friends, who shared their experiences of spending time with the reality television star.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, who has been friends with Jenner for more than 10 years, spoke about her caring and humorous personality.

“She has this way of making everyone around her feel so loved,” Karanikolaou said. “She’s also one of the silliest people I know!! She can make you laugh on your worst day and somehow ALWAYS knows when you need it.”

Hailey Bieber also praised Jenner’s sense of humour, describing her as “just naturally, nonchalantly very funny.”

Kylie Jenner talks about fame and her next career move

Devon Lee Carlson recalled how Jenner once organised a carpool for her friends, sending pink invitations with pick up times and a detailed itinerary. “She’s mastered the art of being a woman,” Carlson said, praising her skills, from “being a good teacher, to rhinestoning everything in sight.”

When asked whether she would miss fame if it disappeared, Jenner offered a thoughtful response: “I would miss a part of it, but I would enjoy that next chapter of my life. I’d enjoy being normal.”

However, her professional commitments continue to grow. Season 8 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on Oct. 8, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

Jenner is also set to take on her first major acting role in the thriller series Bachelorette Weekend, playing a bride who is found murdered in a pool. She will executive produce the project alongside her sister Kim Kardashian. This follows her cameo in Charli XCX’s mockumentary The Moment in January.