Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make a stylish appearance during private dinner date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out for a dinner date in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night, November 4. The couple visited popular celebrity restaurant Sushi Park for what appeared to be a quiet evening together. Their latest outing comes a few weeks after Chalamet showed his support for Jenner at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she made a surprise appearance on the runway.

The 29-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur kept her look simple for the evening. She wore a black leather jacket over a white tank top, paired with jeans. Chalamet, 30, opted for an all-black outfit for the outing. The couple kept things casual during their visit to the celebrity-favourite restaurant.

Timothée Chalamet supports Kylie Jenner at Victoria’s Secret show

Their dinner outing follows Jenner’s appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 19. She surprised audiences by walking the runway in the brand’s iconic Fantasy Bra. Chalamet was present at the event and sat in the front row to support her.

Jenner’s appearance became one of the talking points of the fashion show. Following the event, a Victoria’s Secret executive explained why the brand selected her for the special opportunity this year. Her appearance also brought attention to her growing presence in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet leaving the Sushi Park in LA after a dinner night https://t.co/COWINBf5fE — eitakylie – fan page (@eitakyliie) November 5, 2026

Kylie Jenner prepares for her first major acting role

Apart from her fashion appearances and business activities, Jenner is also preparing to explore a new area of entertainment. It was recently announced that she will take on her first major acting role in a thriller drama series for Hulu.

The project is expected to mark an important step in her move towards scripted entertainment. The series will be produced by Kim Kardashian, adding another connection to the family’s growing involvement in television and entertainment production.

For now, Jenner and Chalamet’s latest dinner outing has brought attention back to their relationship. Their appearance at Sushi Park comes shortly after her high profile fashion show moment and the announcement of her upcoming acting project.