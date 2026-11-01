Laura Abla recreates Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s iconic VMA kiss for Halloween

Laura Abla brought back one of the most talked about moments in MTV history with her Halloween costume at Heidi Klum’s 25th annual Halloween party in New York City on October 31. While Klum attracted attention with her giant bloody severed hand costume, Abla chose to recreate the famous Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera moment from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The costume was inspired by the memorable performance at Radio City Music Hall, where Madonna shared a kiss with Spears and Aguilera on stage. The moment became one of the most widely discussed pop culture events of the early 2000s and continues to be remembered more than two decades later.

Laura Abla recreates Madonna’s iconic MTV VMA appearance

For the Halloween celebration, Abla dressed as Madonna, wearing a black corset top with sheer sleeves. She was joined by two white lace-clad figures representing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Instead of using two people to complete the recreation, the figures appeared to be partial mannequins or props. This gave the costume an unusual and slightly surreal appearance while keeping the focus on the famous stage moment.

The attention to detail helped recreate the visual style of the original performance. Abla’s costume also brought back memories of an era when MTV award shows regularly produced moments that became major topics of conversation.

Laura Abla as Madonna kissing Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera @ the 2003 VMAs for Heidi Klum’s 25th Annual Halloween Party https://t.co/JB3D0KGJtZ — Geordan (@georaama) November 1, 2026

Madonna, Britney and Christina’s 2003 kiss remains memorable

The original performance took place at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Madonna performed alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, with the onstage kiss becoming the biggest talking point of the evening.

The moment attracted widespread media attention and became an important part of pop culture history. Even years later, the performance remains one of the most recognisable moments associated with the MTV Video Music Awards.

Laura Abla’s costume stands out at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is known for its elaborate celebrity costumes. This year, Klum’s severed hand transformation was among the major attractions, but Abla’s recreation offered a different kind of spectacle.

Her costume received praise online, with one description calling it the ‘most postmodern costume of the post-MTV era.’

By revisiting a famous music awards moment, Abla brought together Halloween creativity and early 2000s pop culture nostalgia. Her appearance became another talking point from Klum’s 25th annual celebration.