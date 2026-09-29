BLACKPINK star Lisa has officially arrived at the 2026 VMAs, making her appearance on the red carpet at one of the biggest events on the music calendar. Her arrival has quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly those following the K pop star and BLACKPINK. Lisa has become one of the most recognised names in global pop music, and her appearance at the 2026 VMAs adds another major international moment to her career.

Lisa’s arrival was shared on social media as she stepped onto the 2026 VMAs red carpet. The K pop star was among the celebrities expected to attend the event, and her appearance quickly became a talking point among fans online. For BLACKPINK supporters, Lisa’s presence at the VMAs is also another opportunity to see the singer at a major international music event.

The 2026 VMAs brings together artists and performers from different parts of the music industry, making the red carpet an important part of the event. Celebrity arrivals often attract attention even before the main ceremony begins, with fans closely following appearances, fashion choices and moments from the venue.

Lisa has established a strong international presence both as a member of BLACKPINK and through her individual career. Her work has helped her build a large global following, with fans across Asia, North America, Europe and other parts of the world regularly following her music and public appearances.

Her appearance at the 2026 VMAs also comes at a time when K pop continues to have a major presence in international music and entertainment. BLACKPINK has played an important role in bringing Korean pop music to audiences around the world, while Lisa has also developed her own identity as a solo artist.

The singer’s arrival has already started generating reactions from fans on social media, with many sharing updates and posts about her presence at the ceremony. As the 2026 VMAs continues, viewers will be watching for Lisa’s moments during the event, including any appearances connected to the ceremony.

For now, Lisa’s arrival marks the beginning of her 2026 VMAs appearance. With the K pop star officially on the red carpet, attention will remain on what she does next during the music event.