BLACKPINK star Lisa made an appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2027 show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. The singer and performer stepped out in Paris to attend the fashion house’s latest presentation, once again bringing attention to her presence at one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

Lisa has become a familiar face at major international fashion events, and her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show added another high profile moment to her fashion calendar. The event brought together several well known names from the entertainment and fashion industries as the luxury brand presented its Spring 2027 collection.

The appearance also comes at an important time for Lisa, who has continued to balance her music career with a growing presence in the global fashion space. Her work as a solo artist has expanded her international profile, while her appearances at major fashion events have kept her connected with some of the biggest names in the industry.

LISA absolutely RADIATING unstoppable beauty & aura at Louis Vuitton Paris and we are COMPLETELY OBSESSED! 😍🔥✨Our queen STOLE the show — pure PERFECTION! 👑💖 #LISA #ลิซ่า #LouisVuitton #ParisFashionWeek #IconicEnergy https://t.co/bwn9S9mojk — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) October 7, 2026

The Louis Vuitton show was held on the final day of Paris Fashion Week, with the Spring 2027 collection forming the focus of the event. Lisa’s presence was among the moments that drew attention from fans and fashion followers following the show.

The singer has previously used major fashion events to connect with audiences outside music, and her latest appearance continues that association. For fans, her attendance also offered another opportunity to see her public style away from her music projects and performances.

Her appearance comes after a busy period that has seen Lisa remain active across music, entertainment and fashion. With her global audience closely following her activities, even her appearances at major industry events often become a talking point on social media.

The Louis Vuitton Spring 2027 show therefore became another notable stop in Lisa’s international fashion journey. While the focus of the event remained on the new collection, her presence ensured that the show also attracted considerable attention from her worldwide fan base.