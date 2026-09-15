Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song turn heads with sweet Emmys appearance

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song made a warm appearance together at the 2026 Emmys, giving fans another glimpse of their long standing relationship. The couple, who are engaged and parents to sons Dakota and Carson, posed together at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. Their appearance quickly drew attention as they arrived for one of television’s biggest nights.

Brenda Song kept her look elegant in a light blue Oscar de la Renta gown, while Macaulay Culkin complemented her in an ivory suit. The couple appeared comfortable and happy together as they posed for photographs at the event. Their appearance also came at a time when fans have been closely following their relationship, particularly after a playful moment at a pre Emmys event where they appeared to tease that their wedding had not happened yet.

Culkin also had an important role at the ceremony. The actor presented during the event and later joined a tribute for his late Home Alone co star Catherine O’Hara. O’Hara, who played his mother Kate McCallister in the popular Home Alone films, died in 2025. The tribute added a personal moment to the evening for Culkin, who shared the screen with the actress during his childhood.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin arrive to the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/WG7MGqv0nc — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2026

Culkin and Song have been together for several years and have built a family away from much of the public attention. The couple welcomed their first son, Dakota, in 2021 and later became parents to another son, Carson. Their relationship has often attracted interest because both actors have maintained a relatively private approach to their family life.

Fans also remembered Culkin’s earlier comments about the importance of Song in his life. The actor has previously spoken about how she gave him a sense of purpose and family. That sentiment has added to the public interest in the couple, especially whenever they make appearances together.

Their 2026 Emmys appearance therefore became more than just a red carpet moment. While Song drew attention for her elegant gown and Culkin took part in the ceremony, their relaxed appearance together once again highlighted the bond they have built over the years.