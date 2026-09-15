Mariska Hargitay pays tribute to late mother Jayne Mansfield through matching red gowns with daughter

Mariska Hargitay turned the 2026 Emmys red carpet into a family occasion as she arrived with her husband Peter Hermann and their three children, August, Andrew and Amaya. The actress, who is hosting this year’s ceremony, made a stylish appearance alongside her family on Monday, but it was her coordinated look with daughter Amaya that drew particular attention.

Mariska Hargitay, who is hosting the Emmys tonight, is joined by husband Peter Hermann and their three kids – August, 20, Amaya, 15, and Andrew, 14 – on the red carpet. Head to Just Jared for more coverage from the show. #MariskaHargitay #Emmys #Emmys2026

Photos: Getty pic.twitter.com/9DUPbqHa6q — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 14, 2026

Mariska and Amaya wore nearly identical sparkling red gowns covered in sequins and feathers. Both paired their outfits with strappy red heels and kept their accessories minimal, allowing the matching dresses to remain the focus of their appearance. The mother-daughter fashion moment also carried a deeper personal meaning, as their outfits appeared to pay tribute to Mariska’s late mother, screen icon Jayne Mansfield.

Mansfield famously wore a glittering ruby red gown in a scene from the 1956 film The Girl Can’t Help It. The similarity between her vintage look and the dresses worn by Mariska and Amaya offered a subtle nod to the actress’s legacy. Mariska has previously spoken about feeling connected to her mother through fashion and personal memories.

#MariskaHargitay is in the building! Hosting the 78th #EmmyAwards, the star just laid down the law on how to serve a great gown. ❤️‍🔥



photos: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/UUrjUjCQDK — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 14, 2026

In 2023, she recreated one of Mansfield’s iconic leopard print looks for an Interview magazine photo shoot. Reflecting on her bond with her late mother during an appearance on Today, Hargitay said, “I am always looking for signs that she’s with me.”

Although Mariska was not nominated for any awards at the main ceremony, she had already won two Creative Arts Emmys the previous week for My Mom Jane, a documentary dedicated to Mansfield. The project explored the life and legacy of the Hollywood star through the perspective of her daughter.

Speaking to Deadline about hosting the Emmys, Hargitay described the opportunity as an “extraordinary opportunity” and said she was “excited to see all the people” attending the event. She added, “I don’t really see it as about me,” before explaining, “I see it [as] about being part of something so historic.”