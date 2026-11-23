Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The couple tied the knot on November 21, 2026, in a private celebration attended by close family members and friends. Miley later confirmed the wedding herself by sharing a series of pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their special day.

The wedding was reportedly a small and personal affair, with white flowers and candles setting the scene for the ceremony. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated the wedding, making the occasion even more special for the couple. Miley chose an elegant silk gown by Saint Laurent for the ceremony, while Maxx kept his look simple in a classic black suit.

Miley Cyrus shares first wedding pictures

Miley confirmed the news through a series of black-and-white photographs from the ceremony. One of the pictures showed the couple celebrating their marriage, accompanied by the caption “M + M [🤍] 11.21.26”. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who shared their wishes and congratulated the newlyweds.

The singer also shared additional photographs from the celebrations, including moments with the couple’s golden retriever. The pictures offered a personal look at the wedding, which was kept away from the usual attention surrounding celebrity celebrations.

From a 2021 blind date to marriage

Miley and Maxx’s relationship began in 2021 after they were introduced on a blind date. Over the next five years, the two gradually built their relationship while maintaining a relatively private personal life.

Their wedding marks a new chapter in their relationship after five years together. While Miley has often been in the public eye because of her music and personal life, she and Maxx have largely kept their romance away from unnecessary attention.

The wedding has also reminded fans of other recent marriages involving former Disney stars, including Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. With Miley now confirming her marriage to Maxx, fans are celebrating another major personal milestone for the singer.

For the couple, the intimate Palm Springs ceremony marks the beginning of married life, surrounded by family, friends and their beloved pet.