Millie Bobby Brown gives fans a glimpse of her growing family after welcoming second child

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child. According to PEOPLE, the couple has expanded their family through adoption, with a source close to them confirming the news to the publication. Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi have not yet publicly commented on the arrival of their new baby.

The news comes days after Millie Bobby Brown appeared to give fans a glimpse into her family life. On September 7, the actor shared a video from her getaway to Italy’s Dolomites mountain range on Instagram. In the video, Brown was seen carrying her daughter while Jake walked beside her with a baby carrier strapped across his chest. The couple did not show their newest addition as they enjoyed a walk with alpacas against the scenic backdrop of the Italian mountains. The private family moment quickly drew attention as fans noticed the baby carrier, although the couple chose not to reveal the child’s face.

A while ago, Brown also shared the first glimpse of her baby boy. Introducing their second child, the actress wrote, “Hi little guy!” In the picture, Millie, Jake and their daughter could be seen holding their newborn son’s tiny finger. Brown also chose to keep the comments section turned off on the post, reflecting the couple’s decision to keep their family life away from unnecessary public attention.

Brown and Bongiovi first became parents in 2025, when they welcomed their daughter through adoption. Brown announced the arrival of their baby girl in August that year, sharing the news publicly for the first time. She wrote, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

The actress has previously spoken about her decision to adopt and explained why the idea has always been important to her. During her appearance on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Brown revealed that adoption had been part of her plans since childhood. She said, “t was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown shared. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”