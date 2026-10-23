Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi enjoyed a night out together in New York City, weeks after confirming that they had welcomed their second child through adoption. The couple were spotted holding hands while leaving The Corner Store restaurant on Tuesday night, October 20.

The 22 year old Stranger Things actress and her 24 year old husband appeared relaxed and in good spirits as they left the restaurant following their dinner date. Their latest public appearance comes at a time when the couple are adjusting to life as parents of two children while continuing to keep their family life largely private.

Millie Bobby Brown’s pink outfit grabs attention

Millie opted for a coordinated pink outfit for the outing. Her look included a cropped sleeveless top and a matching skirt, paired with a pink jacket. She completed the outfit with pink heels, sunglasses and a small black handbag.

Jake chose a more casual look for the evening. He wore a navy polo shirt with dark trousers and white sneakers. The couple were seen walking hand in hand as they made their way out of the restaurant.

#MillieBobbyBrown enjoyed a night out in New York City with her husband, #JakeBongiovi, leaving the trendy restaurant The Corner Store.The actress opted for an elegant suede ensemble that showed off her midriff! https://t.co/aThYNeaJLE — Celebrity Fanpage HKI (@Celebrity_HKI) October 22, 2026

Couple recently welcomed their second child

The outing comes just over a month after Millie and Jake announced that they had welcomed a baby boy through adoption. In September, the couple shared the news of their second child’s arrival.

They had previously adopted a daughter in August 2025. Since becoming parents, Millie and Jake have largely kept their children away from the public eye, choosing to share only occasional glimpses of their family life.

In September, Millie shared a rare family photograph featuring Jake and their two children to mark the anniversary of their Italian wedding celebration.

A look at Millie and Jake’s relationship

Millie and Jake began dating in 2021 and married in May 2024. They later held a second wedding celebration in Italy in October of the same year.

While Millie continues to work on film projects, the couple have maintained a relatively private personal life. She recently appeared in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3, which premiered over the summer.

Their latest dinner date offered another glimpse of the couple together in public, with the two appearing comfortable and happy as they spent time together in New York City.