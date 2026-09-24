Singer and actor Nick Jonas has shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The singer, who turned 34 on September 17, posted a series of pictures and videos from the celebrations, giving fans a look at some of the family moments from his special week.

Nick shared the pictures on social media on Wednesday and credited Priyanka for making the occasion memorable. Along with the carousel, he wrote, “A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra.” The post included pictures of the couple spending time together, enjoying a golf outing and celebrating with family.

One of the pictures shows Nick and Priyanka on a golf course, with Priyanka leaning in to kiss him. Another photograph captures the couple enjoying a relaxed day of golfing with family. The pictures offer a glimpse into how the couple spent time together during Nick’s birthday week.

The birthday album also features a look at Nick’s elaborate chocolate cake. The cake has a wooden style topper reading “Happy Birthday 34 Nick” and is decorated with chocolate bars, cookies and marshmallows. Another picture shows their daughter Malti Marie dressed in a colourful outfit and seated in a chair. The carousel also includes a photograph of Nick and Priyanka sharing a kiss.

Nick’s post came days after Priyanka shared a birthday message for her husband on September 17. Her post featured a picture of herself kissing Nick on the cheek. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you, Gaga.”

Nick and Priyanka began dating in 2018 and married in December that year in a multi day wedding celebration in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The wedding included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.