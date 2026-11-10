Nick Jonas has once again found a way to connect with his Indian fans through music. This Diwali, the singer surprised everyone by choosing a popular Tamil independent song instead of his usual Bollywood tracks. Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas and their bandmates, was seen dancing to Radhimaa, the viral song composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The video was shared on social media with a simple ‘Happy Diwali’ greeting. However, it was the choice of music that caught everyone’s attention. Nick and the others could be seen enjoying the catchy beats of the Tamil track, giving Indian fans another reason to celebrate his love for local music.

Sai Abhyankkar reacts to Nick Jonas dancing to Radhimaa

Sai Abhyankkar, who composed the song and also appeared in its music video, was quick to react to Nick’s post. The young composer commented, “Brothaa (sic),” along with a heart emoji. His reaction reflected his excitement at seeing his music reach an international audience.

Nick, who is fondly called India’s National Jiju because of his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, also received plenty of attention from fans. The song features the phrase ‘thangamaana paiyan’ (golden boy), and fans playfully connected those words with Nick. His popular Jiju nickname has now received a Tamil twist.

Nick Jonas continues his love for Indian music

Nick’s interest in Indian songs is not new. Before several of his concerts, he has shared videos of himself listening to or dancing to popular Hindi film songs. His latest choice, however, has brought attention to Tamil independent music and its growing popularity.

Radhimaa is an independent Tamil single composed, sung and produced by Sai Abhyankkar, with lyrics by Vivek. Released on August 24, the song features Bhagyashri Borse alongside Sai in a music video directed by Thejo Bharathwaj. At the time of publication, it had crossed 117 million views on YouTube.

The track became popular for its catchy music, lively rhythm and playful lyrics. It is part of Sai’s growing music catalogue, which also includes Katchi Sera, Aasa Kooda and Pavazha Malli.

With the Jonas Brothers dancing to Radhimaa during their Diwali celebrations, the Tamil song has received another international moment of attention.