Singer Nick Jonas has shared a new collection of photographs on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. The post, shared on Saturday, October 25, 2026, features his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, childhood memories and moments from his music career. Keeping the caption short, Nick wrote, “I’m on one.”

The pictures bring together different parts of the singer’s life, from spending time with his family to performing on stage with his brothers. Among the photographs, his moments with Priyanka and Malti have attracted particular attention from followers.

Nick Jonas shares family pictures with Priyanka and Malti

Nick’s latest Instagram carousel includes affectionate pictures with Priyanka and glimpses of his time with daughter Malti Marie. Along with these family moments, he shared throwback photographs from his childhood and snapshots from Jonas Brothers concerts.

While Nick regularly updates fans about his music and performances, he also occasionally shares moments from his life away from work. His latest post follows a similar pattern, combining family memories with highlights from his professional journey.

Nick and Priyanka married in December 2018. Since then, the couple has occasionally shared pictures from their holidays, celebrations and family outings.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in 2022

Priyanka and Nick became parents in January 2022 when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy.

Since her birth, the couple has shared selected photographs of Malti on social media while keeping several aspects of her personal life private. Their Instagram updates have included birthday celebrations, family vacations and everyday moments together.

Malti once again features in Nick’s latest collection of memories.

Childhood memories and Jonas Brothers concerts

Apart from the family pictures, Nick also included photographs from his younger days and moments connected to his music career. Some images show him performing with the Jonas Brothers, offering followers a look at his journey from childhood to his current professional life.

Nick continues to work as a solo artiste and alongside his brothers, while Priyanka remains active in Indian and international entertainment projects.

His latest Instagram update brings together these different aspects of his life in one post.