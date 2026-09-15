Nicole Kidman arrives at the 2026 Emmys as Margo’s Got Money Troubles earns major nomination

Nicole Kidman has arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards, where she is part of one of the evening’s major nominations. The actress and producer is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as an executive producer of Margo’s Got Money Troubles, bringing additional attention to the series ahead of the ceremony.

Kidman made her appearance at the Emmys as several of television’s biggest stars gathered for the annual awards ceremony. Her arrival quickly became a talking point among fans, with attention also focused on the nomination connected to her latest television project.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is competing in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, one of the major awards presented during the ceremony. As an executive producer, Kidman is among the names recognised as part of the series’ production team.

Nicole keep a check Kidman, an executive producer on Emmy-nominated 'Margo's Got Money Troubles, has arrived on the #Emmys carpet. pic.twitter.com/LJMwbbGABa — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) September 15, 2026

The nomination adds another Emmy moment to Kidman’s long career in the entertainment industry. The actress has worked across film and television for decades and has received recognition for both her performances and producing work.

Her appearance at the 2026 Emmys also highlights the growing connection between major film stars and television projects. In recent years, several established actors have taken on producing roles in addition to appearing in front of the camera, giving them a greater role in the making of television series.

For Kidman, the evening is particularly significant because the nomination gives her a chance to be recognised for her work behind the scenes. While viewers often associate her with her acting roles, her executive producer credit on Margo’s Got Money Troubles places her among the people being recognised for the show’s overall production.

The 2026 Emmy Awards are bringing together nominees, presenters and television personalities for a night celebrating the year’s most recognised shows and performances. The red and blue carpet arrivals have also generated plenty of attention as stars make their way into the ceremony.

Kidman’s arrival comes with the added excitement of waiting to see whether Margo’s Got Money Troubles will take home the Outstanding Comedy Series award. Her presence ensures that the series remains one of the projects to watch as the winners are announced throughout the evening.