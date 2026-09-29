Normani brought a bold fashion look to the 2026 VMAs red carpet, choosing a dramatic couture gown by Robert Wun. The singer’s outfit combined sharp details, structured pleats and an eye catching floral element, creating a look that stood out at the event.

Normani wore a Robert Wun FW25 Couture gown featuring accordion pleats that added structure and movement to the design. Another major detail was the spiky floral decal, which gave the outfit a distinctive finish. Together, the different elements created a dramatic silhouette that drew attention to the singer’s red carpet appearance.

The design focused heavily on texture and shape rather than keeping the outfit simple. The accordion pleats gave the gown a sculpted appearance, while the floral detail added another striking element to the overall look. Every part of the outfit was designed to make an impact while staying within the dramatic couture style associated with Robert Wun.

Normani kept the accessories focused on the overall outfit and completed the look with shoes by Daccori. The footwear added another fashion element without taking attention away from the couture gown.

The 2026 VMAs red carpet featured a wide range of celebrity fashion, with stars choosing glamorous, bold and highly detailed outfits for the occasion. Normani’s Robert Wun creation was among the looks that stood out because of its unusual structure and strong visual details.

Her choice of the FW25 Couture gown also highlighted her willingness to experiment with different silhouettes on the red carpet. Rather than opting for a traditional evening gown, Normani went with a design built around pleats, sharp floral detailing and a sculpted shape.

With the Robert Wun gown and Daccori shoes, Normani kept her 2026 VMAs appearance focused on contemporary couture and dramatic fashion. T