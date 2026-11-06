North West surprises in black leather look as Bianca Censori makes a bold fashion statement at Kanye West’s Yeezy show

North West grabbed attention with her latest fashion look at Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles on November 4. While Bianca Censori also made an appearance in a bold outfit, North stood out with her electric blue hair and experimental style. The event brought the family together as Kanye returned to the runway with Yeezy Season 01.

According to InStyle, North, 13, attended the presentation with her father, Bianca Censori and her three younger siblings. The teenager chose a black leather trench coat and paired it with bright blue hair, matching blue contact lenses and bleached eyebrows. Her look was different from the usual styles seen at celebrity fashion events and reflected her growing interest in experimenting with fashion.

North West’s bold look at Kanye West’s Yeezy show

Bianca Censori also made a striking appearance at the event. She wore a sandy beige suede catsuit with a deep front zipper that extended down to her navel. She completed the outfit with matching knee high lace up stiletto boots, diamond rings and a white handbag. Her caramel brown hair was styled in loose curls with bangs.

However, North’s unusual combination of blue hair, matching contacts and black leather clothing also became a talking point. The teenager has increasingly been experimenting with her personal style and has shown an interest in music as well. She has already started working on music and performing alongside her father.

Bianca Censori and North West supported Kanye at his Yeezy runway show, held at his Los Angeles warehouse.📸: Getty; BACKGRID https://t.co/jMgftjowM3 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2026

Bianca Censori and North West’s relationship

North and Bianca have also been spotted together at public events in recent months. Last month, the two attended ComplexCon in Las Vegas. North shared moments from the event through a YouTube vlog, where the pair were seen posing together in matching black outfits. They smiled and joked after noticing that they were being filmed. The Sun also reported that they were seen walking hand in hand during the event.

Bianca, 31, married Kanye West in December 2022. She first met the rapper after joining his Yeezy brand as an architectural designer in November 2020. Their relationship became public in early 2023.

North is Kanye’s eldest child with his former wife Kim Kardashian. The couple finalised their divorce in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. They also share three children: Saint, 10, Chicago, 8 and Psalm, 7.