Pamela Anderson’s latest red carpet look is elegant from the front and daring from behind

Pamela Anderson made a striking appearance at the Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner in New York on Thursday, choosing a black Gucci gown that looked simple from the front but revealed dramatic details from other angles. The 59-year-old actress and The Last Showgirl star wore a $4,800 long-sleeve jersey dress that featured a high slit reaching up to her hip and an open back. The outfit was originally presented on the Gucci runway for fall 2026 and marked artistic director Demna’s first collection for the Italian fashion house.

Anderson styled the gown with sheer black stockings, pointed glossy pumps and a sparkling clutch. She completed the look with soft platinum blonde curls and natural-looking makeup, keeping the overall appearance polished while allowing the dress to remain the main focus. The outfit offered a different take on the classic little black dress, combining a modest front with more daring details visible from the side and back.

Pamela Anderson de Gucci Inverno 2026 no “Caring for Women Dinner”, evento anual da Kering Foundation, em Nova York. #PamelaAnderson #Gucci 📸 Getty Images / Vogue Runway pic.twitter.com/hGRSDrbUaP — De Quem é o Look? (@dequemeolook) September 11, 2026

The event came shortly after Anderson returned from Italy, where she attended the Venice Film Festival. During her time on the Lido, she wore a series of colourful red carpet outfits, including a bright coral Oscar de la Renta dress, a pumpkin orange Calvin Klein Collection look and a marigold Carolina Herrera gown. Her black Gucci appearance in New York marked a clear shift from those brighter festival looks.

Anderson was in New York to promote Place to Be, a road trip film featuring 93-year-old Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi. The Kering Foundation dinner also attracted several other major names, including Dakota Johnson, Salma Hayek and Paris Hilton. Guests wore designs from Kering-owned fashion houses such as Gucci, Valentino and Balenciaga.

The fifth annual dinner also marked the beginning of New York Fashion Week. The event raises funds for organisations working to end gender-based violence, with previous editions collecting millions of dollars for the cause. Anderson’s appearance added a notable celebrity fashion moment to an evening focused on both philanthropy and the fashion industry.