Rashmika Mandanna to make her mark at Vogue World Milan alongside global icons

Rashmika Mandanna is set to attend Vogue World in Milan today, where she will join a line up of international stars from Hollywood, music and fashion. The highly anticipated fashion event will bring together several well known names from around the world, with Rashmika set to share the red carpet with personalities including Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk. Her appearance at the event adds another international moment to her growing presence beyond Indian cinema.

A close source revealed that Rashmika will be walking the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names attending the event. The source said, “Rashmika will be walking the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names, including Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk, today in Milan for one of the biggest fashion event.” The actress has increasingly become a familiar face at major fashion events, and her appearance in Milan is expected to bring further attention to her growing international profile.

Rashmika has built a strong following across India through her work in films made in multiple languages. Her fashion choices and public appearances have also become an important part of her presence in popular culture. Over the years, she has moved beyond being known only for her film roles and has increasingly appeared on platforms connected to fashion and entertainment. Her participation at Vogue World Milan places her alongside stars from different parts of the global entertainment industry.

The Milan appearance comes at an important time in Rashmika’s career, with several films lined up across different stages of production. Her upcoming projects include Ranabaali, Mysaa, MS Subbalakshmi, Raaka, Animal Park and Pushpa 3. The actress continues to balance projects across different film industries while also building her presence through fashion and other entertainment platforms.

As Rashmika arrives at Vogue World Milan, her appearance represents another international fashion event for an Indian actress who has built recognition through films across languages. Sharing the red carpet with names such as Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, Michael B. Jordan and Irina Shayk will put her in the company of some of the most recognised personalities attending the event. With her film slate continuing to expand, Rashmika’s presence at global fashion platforms is another part of her growing public profile.