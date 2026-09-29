Raye made a sparkling appearance at the 2026 MTV VMAs arrival carpet on Sunday, wearing a Georges Hobeika couture design at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. The “Where Is My Husband” singer chose a look from the Lebanese designer’s fall 2027 couture collection, combining crystals, pearls and a sheer base to create a dramatic red carpet outfit.

Raye’s dress featured sheer material that was covered with glittering gems and tear drop pearls. The halter style gown had a scoop neckline with a draped bust and a line of tear drop pearls across the design. The waist was fitted to give the dress a defined shape, while a vent at the back of the skirt allowed easier movement.

Silver embellishments formed swirling patterns across the gown, working alongside the pearls to create its main visual detail. Raye completed the look with Angara jewellery. Her accessories included bezel set pear aquamarine leverback drop earrings featuring 2.4 carats of aquamarine set in platinum. She also wore an Art Deco inspired graduated diamond anniversary band with one carat of diamonds set in 14K white gold.

While the sparkling gown added a more glamorous touch to Raye’s retro inspired fashion style, her beauty look leaned heavily into the 1960s. The singer wore her hair in voluminous tight ringlets and curls. Her makeup featured defined brows and a deep red lip, adding to the vintage influence of the overall look. Stylist Eniola Dare curated Raye’s appearance for the event.

The 2026 MTV VMAs appearance is also an important night for Raye because the singer has received two nominations at this year’s ceremony. She is nominated for Song of the Year for her single “Where Is My Husband.”

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards returned to Los Angeles on Sunday at the Peacock Theater, marking the first West Coast edition of the ceremony since 2017. Snoop Dogg is hosting the event, which airs live on CBS and MTV and streams on Paramount+.

Madonna, who has the most nominations this year, is scheduled to open the show. Nirvana is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor Swift has been honoured with MTV’s inaugural Artist Director Honors. Raye’s sparkling couture appearance adds another notable fashion moment to this year’s ceremony.