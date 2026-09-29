Rihanna made a striking appearance at the Matières Fécales show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a custom outfit that matched the label’s experimental approach to fashion. The singer chose a bronzed look covered in tinsel like fringes, with distressed edges that gave the outfit a rough and unusual finish. She layered the outfit over a sheer black bra and completed the look with curved heel Louboutin pumps, a gold choker and a black clutch.

The singer was seated at the outdoor show and closely followed the runway presentation. Her reactions to several of the looks quickly attracted attention online. One moment that stood out showed Rihanna watching a pregnant model walk the runway, with the singer appearing visibly engaged with the presentation. Images and videos of her reactions were widely shared on social media.

The Matières Fécales show featured 99 models of color and presented a collection built around ideas of empowerment and individuality. Pregnant models were also part of the presentation, while the designs included bold accessories and unusual styling choices. The overall presentation reflected the label’s experimental approach to fashion.

Matières Fécales was founded by Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran. The designers have developed a distinct identity through fashion that often challenges traditional ideas about clothing, beauty and runway presentation. Their Paris Fashion Week show brought together different forms of styling and representation on the outdoor runway.

Rihanna arrives at the Matières Fécales show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/lsQVjNL8Zs — (@gabgonebad) September 28, 2026

Rihanna’s presence added another major celebrity moment to the show, particularly because of her long association with fashion and her ability to draw attention to emerging designers. She has regularly attended major fashion events around the world and is often seen supporting designers with distinctive approaches to style.

At the Matières Fécales presentation, her own outfit stayed closely connected to the mood of the collection. The bronzed fringe, sheer elements, gold jewellery and unusual footwear created a look that stood apart from more traditional red carpet fashion.

The appearance also gave fashion audiences another glimpse of Rihanna’s approach to Paris Fashion Week, where she has frequently appeared in looks that attract attention both on and off the runway.