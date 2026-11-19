Singer and fashion icon Rihanna has appeared alongside her daughter Rocki in the latest Lady Dior 2027 campaign. The photographs have attracted attention online, with many fans appreciating the mother and daughter moment, while others have raised questions about some of the campaign’s bold images.

The campaign features Rihanna and Rocki wearing matching black leather jackets. The pictures include intimate moments between the singer and her daughter, presenting a more personal side of Rihanna’s life as a mother. One particular photograph shows Rihanna appearing nude while holding Rocki, with a quilted Lady Dior handbag strategically placed in the frame.

The images have led to different reactions on social media, with discussions focusing on the way motherhood and fashion have been presented in the campaign.

Sam Rock photographs Rihanna and Rocki for Lady Dior

The Lady Dior 2027 campaign was photographed by Sam Rock under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. The visual concept combines fashion photography with personal family moments, placing Rihanna and her daughter at the centre of the campaign.

The soundtrack also adds to the campaign’s creative approach, featuring Fela Kuti’s song Lady. The music accompanies the photographs and connects with the campaign’s wider theme of celebrating women.

Rihanna has also shared her thoughts on the way women are represented. In a statement associated with the campaign, she describes women as multidimensional prisms, pointing towards the different identities and roles women can have in their lives.

Fans react to Rihanna’s pictures with daughter Rocki

The campaign has received mixed responses online. Several fans have welcomed the pictures, appreciating Rihanna’s decision to include her daughter in a project that highlights their bond. Others, however, have questioned the decision to include such intimate imagery involving a child in a luxury fashion campaign.

An unconfirmed claim attributed to A$AP Rocky has also circulated, suggesting criticism of the idea of using children as fashion accessories. However, the claim has not been independently verified and should not be treated as a confirmed statement from the rapper.

The campaign has therefore become a talking point beyond its fashion presentation, raising questions about celebrity parenting, creative expression and the boundaries between personal family moments and commercial campaigns.