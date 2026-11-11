Pop superstar Rihanna was recently spotted enjoying a late night shopping trip in Los Angeles. The singer and Fenty Beauty founder visited The Grove on Sunday (November 8), where she stopped at popular stores including GAP, Nordstrom and children’s clothing retailer Janie and Jack. The outing comes as fans continue to wait for new music from the singer, who has not released an album in 10 years.

Rihanna, 38, kept her look comfortable while maintaining her usual stylish appearance. She wore an oversized camel coloured taupe trench coat over a pale pink button down shirt, paired with dark brown trousers. She completed her outfit with Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers featuring bright green laces.

The singer added a few accessories to her look, including tinted amber sunglasses, a gold choker and a monogram Louis Vuitton bag. Photographs from the outing showed her browsing through clothing racks and carrying an iced drink. She also acknowledged photographers with a peace sign while leaving the stores.

Rihanna shops for her three children

As a mother of three, Rihanna’s shopping visit also appeared to include some time looking for clothes for her children. She shares three children with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. Their children are RZA, 4, Riot, 3, and their youngest child, baby Rocki.

Her visit to children’s clothing stores Janie and Jack suggested that shopping for her little ones was among the reasons for the outing. However, the singer has not shared details about what she purchased.

Rihanna in Los Angeles #Rihanna 📷 Via hawtcelebs https://t.co/mfeAPG3TGK — Celebs Style Daily (@cdhq2) November 10, 2026

Rihanna’s new music continues to generate interest

Apart from her public appearances, Rihanna’s music career remains a major topic among fans. The singer has not released a new album in 10 years, but recent updates have offered some hope to listeners waiting for her next project.

Rihanna_Pic Courtesy X

In October 2026, Rihanna revealed how many unreleased songs she currently has. Earlier, in February 2026, she shared a video from a late night studio session, hinting that she was working on new music.

Her partner A$AP Rocky also recently spoke about her work in the studio, saying Rihanna is “cooking” and actively working on music. However, an official release date for her next album has not been announced.

For now, Rihanna continues to balance her family life, business ventures and music while fans wait for further updates about her next album.