Salma Hayek transforms into Penelope Cruz’s character Piña for Halloween, fans spot the striking resemblance

Halloween gave Salma Hayek an opportunity to pay a special tribute to her close friend Penélope Cruz. The actress chose to dress up as Piña, the character played by Cruz in the upcoming A24 film The Invite, for the Halloween party hosted by Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun. Hayek’s costume was more than just another celebrity Halloween look. It was also a reference to her 30-year friendship with Cruz, with the actress recreating the character’s appearance for the occasion.

Photographs of Hayek at the party showed her in the costume. Her makeup artist, Pablo Macias, also shared pictures of the transformation on Instagram on Sunday, giving fans a closer look at the makeover.

Salma Hayek surprises fans with blonde makeover

One of the biggest changes in Hayek’s Halloween appearance was her hairstyle. The actress, 60, replaced her familiar raven black hair with a bright blonde bob featuring bangs.

Hairstylist Eduardo Ponce helped create the new look, which made Hayek look quite different from her usual appearance.

She completed the transformation with a black silk button down shirt, jeans and a black leather jacket. The outfit was inspired by Piña’s look in The Invite, allowing Hayek to recreate the character without adding too many extra elements.

A Halloween tribute to Penélope Cruz

Hayek’s choice of costume had a personal connection because of her long friendship with Cruz. The two actresses have shared a close bond for around 30 years, making the Halloween tribute particularly meaningful.

Penélope Cruz has not yet publicly reacted to Hayek dressing up as her character. However, the costume has already drawn attention because of the effort involved in recreating Piña’s appearance.

Salma Hayek transforms into BFF Penélope Cruz for Halloween 2026 https://t.co/4uNFFeNpqR https://t.co/T63HglkGLW — Page Six (@PageSix) November 2, 2026

What is The Invite?

The Invite is an A24 film featuring Penélope Cruz alongside Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen and Ed Norton. Cruz plays Piña in the film, whose look served as the inspiration for Hayek’s Halloween costume.

Rather than choosing a traditional Halloween character, Hayek picked a role connected to someone close to her. Her blonde hairstyle and outfit brought the film’s character into the celebrations while also highlighting her long friendship with Cruz.