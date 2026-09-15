Sarah Pidgeon steals attention in an elegant purple look at the 2026 Emmys

Sarah Pidgeon has arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards, making a striking appearance in a purple outfit. The Love Story star brought a bold touch of colour to the carpet as she joined other television and entertainment personalities at the annual awards ceremony.

Pidgeon’s purple look immediately caught attention as she posed for photographers ahead of the ceremony. The actress chose an outfit that placed the rich purple shade at the centre of her appearance, creating a noticeable contrast with the lighter and more neutral looks seen on some of the other arrivals.

Her appearance comes as Love Story continues to be associated with the actress’s growing profile in television. Pidgeon has gained attention for her work in the series and has become one of the younger performers to watch as the awards season brings together some of the biggest names from the industry.

The 2026 Emmys are celebrating achievements across television, with actors, producers, writers and creators gathering for the ceremony. As usual, the carpet arrivals have also become an important part of the evening, with celebrity fashion giving fans another reason to follow the event.

"Love Story" star Sarah Pidgeon is a vision in purple at the 2026 Emmys 💜 📸: AP, Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/xFz7GITd8g — Page Six (@PageSix) September 14, 2026

Pidgeon’s choice of purple adds to the variety of colours and styles seen at this year’s ceremony. Rather than relying on a simple neutral look, the actress opted for a richer shade that helped her stand out as she made her way through the carpet.

The Love Story star has steadily built her presence in the entertainment industry, and her appearance at the Emmys marks another high profile moment in her career. Her arrival also gives fans a chance to see her style away from her television work.

While the main focus of the evening remains on the nominations and awards, celebrity appearances continue to generate conversation online. Fans are sharing their favourite looks and reacting to the different fashion choices made by stars attending the event.

With her purple ensemble, Sarah Pidgeon has already added a memorable fashion moment to the 2026 Emmys, as the ceremony brings together another year of television’s biggest names.