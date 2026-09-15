Selena Gomez brings disco glamour to the 2026 Emmys red carpet

Selena Gomez has arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards, making a striking appearance on the red carpet in a shimmering gold outfit. The singer and actress chose a sparkling look that immediately stood out under the event lights, giving her the appearance of a gold disco ball as she posed for photographers.

The metallic ensemble reflected the light from every angle, creating a glamorous yet playful effect. Gomez kept the focus on the glittering outfit, allowing its shine and texture to make the biggest impact. Her appearance added another memorable fashion moment to the star-studded television awards ceremony.

The 2026 Emmys have brought together several major names from television and entertainment, with celebrities making their way down the red carpet in a wide range of styles. Gomez’s gold look was among the more eye-catching arrivals, thanks to its bright finish and disco-inspired feel.

Known for balancing modern fashion with classic glamour, Selena Gomez has often attracted attention for her red carpet choices. This latest appearance continued that trend, with the gold outfit offering a bold change from more understated evening looks. The reflective design also suited the celebratory atmosphere of the awards night.

While the Emmys remain focused on recognising achievements in television, the red carpet continues to be an important part of the event, with celebrity fashion often becoming a major talking point. Gomez’s shimmering appearance is likely to remain one of the evening’s standout style moments.

Her arrival also adds to the growing list of celebrity looks being discussed online as fans and fashion followers react to the outfits worn at the ceremony. With its bright gold finish and dramatic sparkle, Gomez’s ensemble delivered a clear fashion statement without relying on elaborate accessories or excessive styling.

As the 2026 Emmy Awards continue, Selena Gomez’s dazzling gold appearance has already made an impression, proving once again that a bold and well-chosen red carpet outfit can become a talking point of its own.