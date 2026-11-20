Selena Gomez turned her Friendsgiving celebration into a memorable musical evening by surprising her friends with tickets to a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. What began as an intimate dinner on November 18 soon turned into a nostalgic night filled with music, old friendships and memories from their early days in the entertainment industry.

The gathering was particularly special because Gomez and her childhood friends have known each other for years. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato first met while working on the children’s television show Barney & Friends. Their friendship dates back to a time when both were beginning their careers in front of the camera.

Selena Gomez surprises friends with Jonas Brothers concert

During the Friendsgiving gathering, Gomez revealed that the group would be heading to the Hollywood Bowl to attend the Jonas Brothers’ Burnin’ Up Tour show. The surprise also included a meet-and-greet with the band, making the evening even more special for those attending.

However, Lovato reportedly headed home early and did not join the group for the concert. Gomez, meanwhile, enjoyed the performance and was seen singing along to popular Jonas Brothers songs, including “Year 3000”.

The evening also gave Gomez an opportunity to reunite with the band backstage. One of the most emotional moments came when she met their former bodyguard Big Rob again. Sharing the experience on social media, the singer expressed how the reunion made her feel 15 again, taking her back to her younger days.

A celebration of old friendships and Disney memories

The Friendsgiving celebration was also connected to Gomez and her friends’ Rare Beauty collaboration. The gathering brought together people who have shared different stages of their lives and careers.

For Gomez, the concert was more than just a night of music. It offered an opportunity to revisit memories from her childhood, when Disney shows, friendships and the early days of her career were a big part of her life.

The evening also highlighted how some friendships continue despite busy schedules and changing careers. From meeting on Barney & Friends to sharing a concert experience years later, the gathering brought together memories from different chapters of their lives.

With the Jonas Brothers’ music, a backstage reunion and familiar faces from her past, Gomez’s Friendsgiving turned into a nostalgic celebration of friendship.