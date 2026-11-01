Selena Gomez chose a classic character for her Halloween look this year, dressing up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. The singer and actor stepped into the world of the famous fictional family, known for its dark humour, unusual traditions and gothic style. Her choice brought one of pop culture’s most recognisable characters into the Halloween conversation.

Morticia Addams is known for her long, dark hair, elegant appearance and love for all things mysterious. As the matriarch of the Addams family, she has remained a popular Halloween costume choice over the years. The character’s signature style is usually associated with a long black outfit, a pale look and a calm yet striking personality.

Why Morticia Addams remains a Halloween favourite

Created by cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family first appeared as a series of cartoons before becoming a popular television and film franchise. Morticia, the family’s central female character, has been portrayed by several actors over the years. Her look has become so familiar that even a simple reference to her name brings to mind gothic fashion and dark elegance.

The character has also found a new audience through recent adaptations, including the Netflix series Wednesday. This has helped keep interest in the Addams family alive among younger viewers, while longtime fans continue to enjoy its original characters.

Selena Gomez dresses up as Morticia Addams for Halloween. #SelenaGomez #Halloween https://t.co/DsHpwuSlDo — ً (@americanreqiuem) October 31, 2026

Selena Gomez joins the Halloween transformation trend

Celebrities often use Halloween as an opportunity to step away from their everyday public image and recreate popular characters from films, television and pop culture. Selena Gomez’s decision to dress as Morticia Addams fits into this tradition, choosing a character whose style is instantly recognisable.

The look also brings together two familiar names in entertainment: Gomez, who has built a career across music and acting, and Morticia Addams, a character whose influence on gothic fashion and Halloween costumes has lasted for generations.

With this transformation, Gomez adds another celebrity interpretation of the much-loved Addams family character to this year’s Halloween celebrations.