Selena Gomez hosted the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on October 14, bringing together celebrities and supporters to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health. The singer and actress arrived wearing a striking red gown, drawing attention with her appearance while highlighting the work being done through her Rare Beauty initiative. The event also marked another important moment for the fund, which has already raised over $30 million to support 30 nonprofits worldwide.

While the evening focused on mental health, Selena’s appearance also became a talking point among fans on social media. Many shared pictures comparing her recent look with older photographs, with some suggesting that she had removed her veneers and returned to her earlier smile.

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s smile transformation

Following Selena’s appearance at the benefit, several fans began sharing photos of her smile from different years. Some believed her teeth looked more natural and similar to how they appeared earlier in her career. The comparison led to speculation that she may have removed her veneers, although Selena has not confirmed making any such change.

Fans welcomed the familiar look, with many expressing happiness at seeing the smile they remembered. However, the discussion remained based on social media observations rather than any official statement from the singer.

🚨 MEU DEUS!Selena Gomez no Rare Impact Fund Benefit. https://t.co/XPEo07ZwI5 — Selena Gomez Brasil (@selenagomezbr) October 14, 2026

Katy Perry joins Selena Gomez for a meaningful cause

The benefit also saw Katy Perry attending in support of Selena’s mental health initiative. Perry praised the cause, while musical performances by Leon Bridges and Bella Kay added to the evening’s programme.

Selena also shared a lighthearted personal detail involving her close friend Taylor Swift. She revealed that she had been seeking marriage advice from Taylor despite having been married longer herself. The moment offered a glimpse into their friendship beyond their public careers.

The fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit highlighted Selena’s continued efforts to make mental health resources more accessible to young people. With over $30 million raised for 30 nonprofits worldwide, the initiative remains focused on supporting organisations working in youth mental health.