scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Selena says she's not 'high maintenance', reveals her 'standards' for boyfriend

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez, who has previously romanced Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said that contrary to popular perception, she’s “not maintenance” at all.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn’t (the same thing),” Gomez told SiriusXM Hits 1, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On her new song, ‘Single Soon’, Selena says she’s “a little bit high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.”

The singer said that she has certain standards and expectations of her partners. She shared: “The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’ So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Selena wants her next boyfriend to be “cool.”

She added: “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

Last year, she shard that she’s prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of finding love. The chart-topping star remains determined to find love, despite her previous setbacks.

Selena told the ‘On Purpose’ podcast: “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself – an armour if you will – and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Happy homecoming for the Javelin star of Odisha Kishore Jena
Next article
Travis Barker suddenly leaves Blink-182 during Europe Tour
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US