Sophie Turner stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, October 26, at the Palladium Theatre in London. The 30 year old actress wore a dark outfit from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, offering a different look from the brunette appearance she has adopted for her upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Turner has been filming the Prime Video adaptation of the popular video game franchise, in which she plays the adventurous Lara Croft. Her latest public appearance brought attention to her fashion choices as she took a break from her on screen action role.

Sophie Turner wears head to toe Louis Vuitton

For the ceremony, Turner chose an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. She completed the look with the brand’s Luna pumps and a Le Damier de Louis Vuitton necklace. The actress has been a brand ambassador for the fashion house for several years.

Earlier this month, she attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show in Paris. Her appearance at the Ballon d’Or ceremony offered another opportunity to see her in the brand’s latest designs.

Sophie Turner stuns at the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony in London https://t.co/cy8dBHy93U — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 26, 2026

What is the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most recognised individual awards. Winners are selected based on their performances during the season, with individual achievements, team success, sportsmanship and overall contribution taken into account.

International journalists vote for the award, ranking their top 10 candidates. Points are then distributed according to those rankings. This year, English footballer Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or.

Sophie Turner’s Tomb Raider series update

Turner was announced as the new Lara Croft in September 2025. Prime Video shared a first look at her in character in January 2026, before filming scenes at locations including the British Museum in March.

Production briefly paused later that month after Turner suffered a minor injury on set. Filming subsequently resumed, and she was spotted working on the series in Spain in July. In September, her co star Jason Isaacs revealed that he had completed filming his scenes as Atlas DeMornay, Lara’s uncle.

The series does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.