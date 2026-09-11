Sydney Sweeney’s bold new ad divides the internet as fans react

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney is once again making headlines, this time after her latest advertisement for a sports brand went viral on social media. The campaign has received mixed reactions online, with some users praising its unusual concept while others have questioned the way the advertisement combines sports and revealing visuals.

The advertisement, released on Wednesday, begins with Sweeney looking directly into the camera and saying, “Think you know sports? Prove it.” She then explains that the campaign is about “just sports”, before the advertisement takes an unexpected direction.

As the camera moves back, Sweeney is shown sitting on a basketball hoop while using sports equipment as props and spinning a basketball on her finger. The advertisement then moves through several sports related scenes featuring football, tennis, hockey, golf and soccer.

Sydney Sweeney didn’t just model for this; she took an equity stake and built a campaign targeting platforms like Polymarket that let people bet on elections and wars.



Is taking a stand against geopolitical betting a smart business play for a sports app, or is using hyper-viral… — Obaino (@iamdpassword) September 9, 2026

In one sequence, Sweeney uses footballs and shoulder pads as props, while another scene shows her holding a tennis racket. The campaign uses sports equipment and different sporting settings as part of its visual concept, with Sweeney at the centre of each sequence.

The advertisement has quickly become a topic of discussion on social media. While some users have described the campaign as clever marketing, others have criticised the decision to use revealing imagery in an advertisement centred on sports.

One social media user wrote, “Sydney Sweeney just dropped a new commercial for Novig and the internet is absolutely cooked. The Euphoria and Anyone But You star is giving the people exactly what they want – and the views are already through the roof,” while reacting to the campaign.

Another user took a more critical view of the advertisement and criticised the brand for using “tacky celebrities” for such campaigns.

The mixed response has added to the online discussion surrounding Sweeney’s latest advertisement. The actor, who is known for projects including Euphoria and Anyone But You, has not publicly responded to the reactions so far.

As the advertisement continues to circulate across social media, the debate remains focused on whether its unusual sports concept works as a marketing strategy or goes too far in its presentation.