Sydney Sweeney is bringing a mix of Christmas nostalgia and bold fashion to the holiday season with a new collection from her lingerie brand, Syrn. The actress announced the upcoming collection through an Instagram video featuring outfits inspired by classic festive films, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, Corpse Bride and White Christmas.

The campaign moves between cosy holiday clothing, playful styling and lace lingerie. It also introduces the different themes planned for Syrn’s upcoming collection, which is scheduled to begin launching on October 27.

Sydney Sweeney recreates looks inspired by Christmas films

The promotional video begins with Sydney sitting in an upholstered chair and eating ice cream while switching on a television, in a scene reminiscent of Home Alone. The screen then shows an image of the actress with braided pigtails arranged on top of her head, resembling Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Sydney appears in two different plaid pyjama sets and a fur trimmed cape inspired by the character. She is also seen arranging gifts and putting up Christmas lights, bringing a familiar holiday setting to the campaign.

The mood changes as the video moves into a darker look inspired by Corpse Bride. Sydney wears black and red lace lingerie, with a stitched smile drawn on her cheeks to create a gothic appearance.

Another outfit takes inspiration from White Christmas. In this sequence, she wears an icy blue lace set while kneeling in a snowy setting with white feather fans. A separate white lingerie look is paired with white fur cuffs.

Syrn to introduce four collection themes

The different looks reflect four style categories planned for Syrn: “Comfy,” “Seductress,” “Playful” and “Romantic.”

The first collection, “Comfy,” is scheduled to launch on October 27 and is expected to include relaxed pieces such as flannel pyjamas. Products from the other three categories will follow, although their individual launch dates have not been specified in the supplied announcement.

The collection combines traditional Christmas references with different fashion styles, ranging from comfortable sleepwear to more revealing lingerie designs.

Sydney Sweeney’s latest campaign follows a bolder ad

The festive campaign also comes after Sydney appeared in an advertisement for sports betting app Novig in September. That campaign attracted attention for its nude imagery.

In comparison, the Syrn holiday collection uses themed costumes, lingerie and festive settings to present a range of different looks. The campaign places the actress at the centre of the brand’s seasonal launch, using familiar Christmas film references to connect the collection with the holiday period.