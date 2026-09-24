Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner welcome daughter Lennon Taylor Lautner in a playful name twist

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lennon Taylor Lautner. The couple shared the news on Instagram on September 23, revealing that their daughter was born on September 16, 2026. The announcement also brought attention to the baby’s name, which continues a playful tradition the couple has shared since the early days of their relationship.

The couple’s daughter has been named Lennon Taylor Lautner. While Lennon is her first name, Taylor is her middle name, creating a connection to the names of both her parents. The choice reflects the couple’s shared sense of humour and their decision to carry forward a family joke that began before their daughter’s arrival.

The name also brings back memories of the couple’s pregnancy announcement and their wedding in 2022. Their shared first name has been a part of their relationship story, and the choice of Taylor as their daughter’s middle name continues that tradition in a new way.

By giving their daughter the first name Lennon, the couple have also given her a name that stands on its own, while the middle name keeps the family connection alive. The combination has drawn attention from fans, who have reacted to the name and its playful meaning.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Lennon’s birth, with the couple choosing to share the news publicly on September 23. The arrival of their daughter marks a new chapter in their lives as they begin parenthood together.

Fans have appreciated the way the couple have balanced a distinct first name for their daughter with a middle name that reflects their own shared identity. The name has also brought back the couple’s earlier announcements, giving followers another glimpse into the personal tradition they have built over the years.

With Lennon Taylor Lautner’s arrival, the couple have carried their shared name joke into the next generation, making it a part of their family story.