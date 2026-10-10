Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a relaxed evening together in New York City on October 9. The couple reportedly visited The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel before stepping out for a walk together. Their low key outing caught fans’ attention, with photos and videos of the pair circulating online.

Unlike a glamorous red carpet appearance, the couple opted for simple, comfortable outfits for their dinner date. Swift wore a green ribbed top with flats, while Kelce chose a cream polo. Their coordinated casual looks became a talking point among fans, particularly because Swift is often seen wearing heels during public appearances. Her choice of flat shoes stood out to some observers.

Fans react to their affectionate walk

Videos and photographs shared by fans showed Swift and Kelce walking together after their meal. Their relaxed body language and affectionate moments attracted attention on social media, where fans discussed their chemistry and everyday style.

The outing also offered a glimpse of the couple away from major public events. While both have demanding professional schedules, their dinner in Manhattan reflects their reported preference for spending time together during their visits to New York.

The couple’s clothing choices were another part of the conversation. Swift’s green top and flats created a simple look for the evening, while Kelce’s cream polo kept his outfit equally casual. Their appearance showed a more everyday side of the high profile pair.

📹 | Taylor and Travis out and about in NYC looking wonderful https://t.co/dA1hyE9izB — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) October 10, 2026

A relaxed evening amid busy schedules

Swift and Kelce have regularly attracted public attention for their relationship, from appearances at major events to quieter outings in the city. Their latest dinner date was another example of the interest surrounding even their ordinary moments together.

The couple’s October 9 outing comes amid their busy schedules, with fans continuing to follow their public appearances and personal milestones. Their choice of a restaurant inside The Jane Hotel and their casual walk afterwards kept the evening relatively low key.

Although the outing generated discussion online, neither the restaurant visit nor their outfits necessarily point to anything beyond a dinner together. For fans, however, the small details, including Swift’s choice of flats and the pair’s coordinated clothing, were enough to make the New York date night a talking point.