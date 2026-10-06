Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a rare night out in New York City as they celebrated Kelce’s 37th birthday. The couple reportedly dined at the popular Italian restaurant Torrisi on October 5, shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs secured a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Their appearance has attracted attention because the couple has largely kept a low profile since their wedding earlier this year.

For the birthday dinner, Taylor Swift opted for a black lace midi dress, which she paired with a leather jacket. Travis Kelce kept his look simple with a dark cardigan and trousers. The couple appeared to enjoy their evening together, with photos from the outing quickly drawing reactions from fans on social media.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in NYC! https://t.co/hSDs17NJsl — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 6, 2026

The dinner came after an important day for Kelce, who had just celebrated a victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of making a major public appearance for his birthday, the NFL star spent the evening with Swift at the New York City restaurant. Their decision to enjoy a private dinner also gave fans a rare glimpse of the couple together.

Swift and Kelce have been under constant public attention since their relationship became a major talking point. Their wedding on July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden marked another major moment in their relationship. Since then, the two have made fewer public appearances together, making their latest outing particularly noticeable.

The timing also comes as Swift is celebrating a major achievement in her music career. Her new single ‘Patient Zero’ has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, adding another headline to an already busy period for the singer.

Fans reacted warmly to the photos from the birthday celebration, with many expressing happiness at seeing Swift and Kelce together again. For now, the couple appears to be balancing their personal life with their busy professional commitments, while continuing to keep most details of their relationship away from the public eye.