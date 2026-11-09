Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a vintage Cadillac after the Kansas City Chiefs faced the New York Jets on Sunday. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2026, chose a classic car for their latest exit, bringing back memories of one of their earliest public appearances together.

A video shared on social media showed the newlyweds driving away from the stadium in a cream-coloured Cadillac with a contrasting brown roof, chrome detailing and whitewall tyres. Kelce, 37, appeared to be behind the wheel, wearing dark sunglasses as he drove away. Swift was seated beside him in the passenger seat.

Taylor Swift keeps her game day look for the drive

Swift was still wearing the red-and-pink striped Tommy Hilfiger sweater polo she had chosen for the Chiefs game. The singer’s outfit had already attracted attention, but it was the couple’s choice of vehicle that added another talking point to their appearance after the match.

#taylorswift #TravisKelce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving the Chiefs game 💕 💯 💕 https://t.co/lvIxpiciD9 — ✨TaylorSwift✨ (@8689_s) November 9, 2026

Their latest drive also brought back memories of September 2023, when Kelce drove Swift away from Arrowhead Stadium in his burgundy 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible. That moment became one of the first widely discussed public appearances of the couple after Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

A throwback to their first public date

At the time, Swift was supporting Kelce at the game, when the two were still being described as a rumoured couple. After the match, the NFL star took the singer to a Kansas City restaurant that he had rented for his teammates and their partners.

The vintage Cadillac also has a connection to the couple’s wedding celebrations. A similar vehicle reportedly appeared at their lavish July 2026 wedding at Madison Square Garden, which was attended by several well-known guests.

From their first public appearance together to their wedding celebrations, classic cars have now become part of a few memorable moments in Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Their latest exit from Arrowhead Stadium has once again drawn attention to that connection.