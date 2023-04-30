Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman – Connor Cruise – broke his Instagram hiatus to share a snap of himself enjoying a game of golf. Connor hadn’t posted on the social media platform in almost a year but decided to share his love of the sport with his followers, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The image of the 28-year-old saw him standing on the green at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida wearing the typical golf outfit of a blue hooped polo shirt and light blue shorts.

He completed his look with a white baseball cap, solitary white glove and a pair of crisp white trainers.

Shade-wearing Connor stuck up his thumb for the camera and fans were quick to ask which of the pair was victorious on the championship golf course.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that his last post was uploaded in August last year when he shared a clip of a fishing trip. Prior to that, the DJ had tended to share images of himself either fishing or grilling products on his grid. Every now and then he would throw in a pic from his childhood alongside sister Bella Cruise, who is now 30.