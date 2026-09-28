Tyla and LISA were among the artists who drew attention at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, with the South African singer making a fashion statement before introducing LISA’s performance. Tyla presented LISA’s high energy performance of her new single “SaWaDiKa,” which is part of the upcoming EP. The appearance brought together two popular names from the current global music scene and added another notable moment to the Snoop Dogg hosted awards show.

For the event, Tyla wore a blue grey snakeskin set from Mowalola’s Spring 2027 collection. The outfit featured a fitted design that highlighted her toned physique and gave her appearance a bold look on the VMAs stage. Tyla has regularly attracted attention for her fashion choices at major music events, and her appearance at this year’s VMAs was no different. Her outfit also became a talking point among fans following the ceremony.

LISA, meanwhile, took the stage to perform “SaWaDiKa,” giving audiences a look at her latest music ahead of the release of her upcoming EP. The performance followed another important moment for the BLACKPINK member at the ceremony, as she earned the Best Pop award for “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi.” The recognition added to LISA’s presence at an event that brought together major names from pop and music across different regions.

LISA and Tyla at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. pic.twitter.com/B7zRYQrnft — 21 (@21metgala) September 28, 2026

A backstage photograph featuring Tyla and LISA also attracted attention online. Fans reacted to the picture and praised Tyla’s fashion, while others focused on the two singers appearing together at the event. The moment gave fans an opportunity to see the artists together away from their respective stage appearances.

The 2026 VMAs therefore brought Tyla and LISA together through both music and fashion. Tyla introduced LISA’s “SaWaDiKa” performance, while LISA took home the Best Pop award for “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi.” Their appearances and backstage photograph became part of the wider conversation around the Los Angeles ceremony.