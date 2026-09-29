Tyla made a strong fashion statement at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, arriving in a blue snakeskin outfit that quickly caught attention. The South African singer and Grammy winner wore a low rise skirt with a matching bra style top, creating a bold look for the ceremony. Tyla was also one of the presenters at the event.

The singer’s appearance comes as she prepares for her upcoming A*POP World Tour. Her latest red carpet look adds to a growing list of fashion moments that have helped make her one of the most talked about young names in music and pop culture.

Tyla is known for experimenting with her fashion choices at major events. One of her most remembered appearances came at the Met Gala, where she wore a turquoise and crystal gown designed by Valentino. The look became another major fashion moment for the singer as her profile continued to grow internationally.

Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, first gained wider attention through amapiano music before expanding her presence across the global pop music scene. Her hit song “Water” helped introduce her music to audiences around the world and became an important milestone in her career.

She later made history by becoming the youngest Grammy Award winner from her country. Since then, Tyla has continued to work with major names across music, fashion and technology. Her growing profile has also made her a regular presence at high profile entertainment and fashion events.

Her connection with the fashion industry includes a campaign with American fashion company Gap. The brand selected Tyla to front its Spring 2024 “Linen Moves” campaign, which combined fashion, music and dance while focusing on originality.

At the 2026 MTV VMAs, Tyla once again brought together her music career and fashion presence. Her blue snakeskin outfit, featuring a low rise skirt and matching top, gave her a distinctive look for the night.

With her upcoming A*POP World Tour ahead, Tyla continues to expand her presence beyond amapiano and into the wider international music and fashion space. Her VMAs appearance is another example of how her public image has developed alongside her music career.