Zayn Malik shares rare glimpses from daughter Khai’s sixth birthday celebration

Zayn Malik has shared a glimpse of daughter Khai’s sixth birthday celebration, giving fans a rare look at the special day. The former One Direction star shared pictures from the celebration and thanked American Dream’s Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade for helping make the birthday memorable. The celebrations included rides, games and colorful decorations, giving the party a fun and playful setting.

The pictures showed several details from Khai’s birthday celebration. The party featured purple themed tables, cartoon plates and a balloon arch placed near a vintage truck. Another picture showed a man adjusting candles on Khai’s birthday cake. The cake had a colorful multi hued design and was created by thelondonbaker. The different decorations and activities gave the celebration a bright and colorful look.

Zayn also thanked the venues involved in the celebrations, highlighting the rides and games that were part of Khai’s birthday. His post offered followers a rare look at the family occasion, as both Zayn and Gigi Hadid generally keep details about their daughter’s life away from the public eye.

Gigi Hadid also shared a small glimpse connected to the birthday celebrations. The model posted a cozy breakfast picture featuring bacon and cupcakes. Her post gave fans another look at the family’s celebrations around Khai’s special day.

The birthday pictures quickly drew reactions from fans, with many praising Zayn for sharing the rare family moments. Some fans described him as the best dad while reacting to the glimpse of the celebrations.

Khai is the daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The former couple have generally maintained a private approach when it comes to their daughter and have limited the amount of personal family content shared publicly. Because of that, occasional glimpses from birthdays and family occasions often attract attention from fans.

The latest pictures focused on Khai’s sixth birthday, with the colorful cake, party decorations, games and rides forming the main highlights. Zayn’s post also showed his appreciation for the venues and people involved in putting the celebration together. Gigi’s breakfast picture added another small family moment from the occasion.

The birthday celebration gives fans a rare look at a family milestone while keeping the focus on Khai’s special day and the activities planned around her sixth birthday.