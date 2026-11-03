Halloween is often an opportunity for celebrities to experiment with unusual costumes and recreate popular characters from films and television. Singer Zayn Malik has taken this tradition seriously over the years, choosing detailed makeovers instead of simple store bought costumes. This Halloween, he surprised fans by transforming into Jim Carrey’s iconic character from the 1994 film The Mask.

Malik shared pictures and videos of his Halloween look on social media, where he appeared almost unrecognisable under layers of bright green makeup and facial prosthetics. The transformation recreated the character’s oversized smile, raised eyebrows and exaggerated facial expressions, which made Carrey’s performance memorable.

Zayn Malik recreates Jim Carrey’s iconic look

For the complete look, Malik wore the character’s famous bright yellow suit, a matching wide brimmed hat and a black and white polka dot tie. His hand tattoos were also visible as he posed for photographs and showed off the costume under low lighting.

The singer added a reference to the film while sharing the pictures, writing, “Shombody shtop mehhh..” The line is a playful version of one of the most recognised catchphrases from The Mask.

The detailed makeup was created with the help of special effects teams Gotham FX and RBFX Studio. Their work helped recreate the exaggerated facial features associated with the character.

Fans responded to the pictures by praising the effort behind the transformation. Many also appreciated the reference to the 1994 film, which remains popular among audiences who grew up watching Carrey’s comedy.

From Voldemort to The Mask

This is not the first time Malik has surprised fans with a detailed Halloween transformation. In an earlier celebration, he recreated Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter franchise. The singer used extensive prosthetics and makeup to achieve the character’s distinctive appearance.

His latest look continues that interest in recreating well known film characters through special effects makeup.

The Mask remains a 90s favourite

Released in 1994, The Mask featured Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a bank employee whose life changes after he discovers a mysterious mask. When he wears it, he transforms into a green faced character with extraordinary abilities and an unpredictable personality.

Three decades later, the character remains recognisable in popular culture. Malik’s Halloween appearance has brought the film back into online conversations, introducing its memorable look to another generation of fans.