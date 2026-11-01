Zendaya chose a nostalgic fashion moment for Halloween 2026 by recreating one of Halle Berry’s most memorable red carpet outfits from the early 2000s. The actor paid tribute to Berry by wearing the same yellow and brown patchwork outfit that the Hollywood star wore to the New York premiere of X-Men in 2000.

The look also brought back memories of Berry’s style during that period, particularly her short pixie hairstyle, which became closely associated with her appearance in the Catwoman era. Zendaya completed her transformation with a similar hairstyle, making the resemblance between the two actors even more noticeable.

Zendaya recreates Halle Berry’s iconic Lanvin outfit

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, shared pictures of the Halloween look on Instagram on October 31. He identified the outfit as a Lanvin creation from the fashion house’s Fall 2000 collection.

“Zendaya channeling Halle Berry wearing @lanvin Fall 2000,” Roach wrote while sharing the pictures. He also acknowledged the people involved in arranging the outfit, adding, “Thank you @petercopping and @aliix_long.”

The original outfit was worn by Berry at the New York premiere of X-Men in 2000. It featured a yellow and brown patchwork design, with low rise trousers and a matching bikini top. Zendaya recreated the combination rather than choosing a general Halloween costume, bringing back a specific fashion moment from Berry’s career.

absolutely 😍 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 31, 2026

Zendaya’s pixie haircut adds to the resemblance

The outfit was not the only part of the recreation that reminded people of Halle Berry. Zendaya also wore a short pixie haircut similar to the one Berry was known for in the early 2000s.

Zendaya had already introduced her new hairstyle at the 2026 Emmy Awards, where she appeared on the red carpet in a sparkling Prada gown. Her short haircut had drawn comparisons with Berry even before the Halloween recreation.

The resemblance also caught Berry’s attention when Zendaya first appeared with the hairstyle at the awards ceremony.

A throwback to Halle Berry’s fashion moment

By recreating Berry’s 2000 Lanvin outfit, Zendaya brought attention to a fashion look that has remained memorable more than two decades later. The Halloween appearance also connected two generations of Hollywood style, with Law Roach using a recognisable red carpet moment as the inspiration for Zendaya’s transformation.