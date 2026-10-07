Zendaya made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Louis Vuitton Spring 2027 show with a beauty look inspired by cold weather glamour. The actor, known for her roles in Euphoria and Dune, paired a Y2K inspired skater boy pixie cut with dramatic lashes, soft pink cheeks and a glossy complexion.

Her makeup was created by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who gave Zendaya an ethereal look with sticky lash clusters, bubblegum cheeks and glowing skin. The most noticeable part of the look was her spidery lashes, an effect that has become increasingly associated with the actor’s recent beauty appearances.

Interest in the style appears to be growing beyond celebrity red carpets. According to data from Fresha, a booking platform for beauty and wellness services, searches for “wet look lashes” have increased by more than 40 percent over the past year. The platform recorded roughly 3,000 searches for the look during the past four weeks, suggesting that the style is gaining wider attention.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show. https://t.co/Gqp3cji5TI — 21 (@21metgala) October 6, 2026

Casillas explained that he used lash clusters and tubing mascara to highlight Zendaya’s eye shape. “To really accentuate her eye shape, I used two Lashify Stardust 12 clusters — one on the ends of her eye and another one in the middle,” he continued.

The look can also be recreated without lash extensions. A thick layer of mascara can be applied along the top lash line before the individual lashes are separated into thin sections with tweezers. The aim is to create a wet appearance without making the lashes look overly heavy or messy.

Beauty expert Danielle Louise of Fresha said people trying the style should focus more on the visible texture than achieving a perfectly even finish. For those visiting a salon, she recommended asking for “a wet-look finish with lengths, thicknesses and an overall weight suited to your natural lashes.”

Zendaya has already experimented with a similar style. At the 78th annual Emmy Awards in September, she wore spiky hair and a comparable lash look. Celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno created her textured hairstyle, while for the Louis Vuitton appearance, he used the 0.75″ Perfecter Pro Heated Round Brush Gen 4 by Calista Tools. Moreno also revealed the styling approach on Instagram, writing “flips and dips” before tagging the brand.