Friday The 13th: Movies, TV shows and Jason Voorhees’ legacy

There are few dates on the calendar that have inspired as much fascination, fear and entertainment as Friday the 13th. While millions associate the date with bad luck, horror enthusiasts immediately think of a hockey-masked killer named Jason Voorhees. But the entertainment industry’s relationship with this supposedly unlucky date goes much further back than the 1980 Hollywood horror film that made Jason a household name.

In fact, films bearing the title Friday the 13th or Friday the Thirteenth existed decades before Jason arrived on the big screen. From silent cinema and British comedy dramas to German productions, television series, video games and a new streaming prequel, the date has enjoyed a surprisingly long entertainment journey.

As Friday, November 13, 2026, arrives, here’s a look at how the supposedly unlucky date found its way into the global entertainment universe.

Friday the 13th existed in cinema long before Jason Voorhees

One of the most fascinating discoveries is that the first known cinematic connection dates back to 1916.

Friday the Thirteenth (1916)

Directed by Emile Chautard and starring Robert Warwick, this American silent film was based on Thomas William Lawson’s 1907 novel of the same name. Its story revolved around financial rivalry, revenge and the stock market.

Interestingly, the American Film Institute records the film as a lost silent feature. It is therefore a production whose existence is documented, although audiences today cannot readily watch the complete original film.

Jason Voorhees _Pic Courtesy Instagram

Friday the 13th (1923)

Another American silent production arrived in 1923, directed by and starring Marcel Perez. This two-reel comedy was reportedly his final film as a comedy star.

The film is presumed lost, although a short surviving fragment is held in the Library of Congress film archive.

Friday the Thirteenth (1933)

Moving across the Atlantic, British cinema also explored the date through Victor Saville’s 1933 production.

Starring Jessie Matthews, Ralph Richardson and Edmund Gwenn, this comedy-drama begins with a London bus journey on a stormy Friday the 13th. The narrative then takes viewers into the lives of the passengers.

Quite different from the horror associated with the title today, this British production demonstrates how the date was already being used as a storytelling device.

Freitag, der 13. (1949)

German cinema also had its own Friday the 13th connection.

Directed by Erich Engels, this comedy-crime production starred Fritz Kampers, Angelika Hauff and Fita Benkhoff. Although made during 1944, it received its German theatrical premiere in November 1949.

Its storyline revolves around a castle owner whose guests mysteriously disappear. The production is particularly interesting because it belongs to a completely different cinematic tradition from the American slasher franchise that would follow decades later.

Crystal Lake And Friday The 13Th The Series 1987_Pic Courtesy Imdb

Then came Jason Voorhees and Hollywood changed everything

Friday the 13th (1980)

This is where the date acquired its most recognisable entertainment identity.

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, the film introduced audiences to the terrifying events at Camp Crystal Lake.

A group of young counsellors arrive to prepare the camp for reopening, but a mysterious killer begins targeting them.

Here’s a fascinating piece of trivia: Jason Voorhees is not the killer in the original film. The murderer is his mother, Pamela Voorhees, played by Betsy Palmer.

Jason would subsequently become the face of the franchise and one of horror cinema’s most recognisable characters.

All 12 films in the Jason Voorhees franchise

The original film spawned an extensive theatrical franchise. Here is the complete release sequence, including its crossover film and 2009 reboot.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jason X (2002)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday the 13th (2009)

The franchise even took Jason into outer space in Jason X and brought him face to face with another horror icon, Freddy Krueger, in Freddy vs. Jason.

Friday the 13th also found its way to television

Friday the 13th: The Series (1987–1990)

Here’s something that might surprise fans: the television series carrying the famous title did not actually feature Jason Voorhees.

Instead, the Canadian-American supernatural horror series followed two cousins who inherit an antique shop and discover that its objects are cursed.

The series ran for three seasons and 72 episodes. It used the idea of bad luck, curses and supernatural objects to build its own identity rather than continuing Jason’s cinematic adventures.

Crystal Lake (2026)

The Friday the 13th universe has returned to television in 2026 with Crystal Lake, an eight-episode prequel produced by A24 for Peacock.

Created by Brad Caleb Kane, the series stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees and explores the events leading up to the original 1980 film.

Unlike the original movie, which presented Pamela as the killer, the prequel explores her grief and the circumstances surrounding the childhood of Jason Voorhees.

All eight episodes premiered on Peacock on October 15, 2026.

Jason also invaded the world of video games

The franchise’s entertainment footprint did not stop at films and television.

Friday the 13th has also inspired video games, including the 1980s home-computer and console adaptations and the 2017 multiplayer survival horror game Friday the 13th: The Game.

The 2017 game allowed players to experience the terror of Camp Crystal Lake from different perspectives, including that of Jason himself.

The franchise has also expanded into comic books, novels and other merchandise, establishing itself as a multimedia horror property.

Friday the 13th: More than just a horror movie title

What makes the date particularly interesting is that it was already a recognised storytelling device long before Jason Voorhees became a global horror icon.

From a lost American silent film in 1916 to a British comedy-drama in 1933, a German production in 1949 and a major Hollywood horror franchise beginning in 1980, Friday the 13th has travelled through different eras of entertainment.

And with Crystal Lake bringing the Voorhees family story to a new generation in 2026, the supposedly unlucky date continues to find new ways to entertain audiences.

Perhaps Friday the 13th isn’t so unlucky after all. At least not for horror filmmakers!