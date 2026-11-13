Friday The 13th: How an ‘unlucky’ date became Hollywood’s favourite date with fear

There are 365 days in a year, but very few have managed to acquire the kind of reputation enjoyed by Friday the 13th. For some, it is a date to avoid making important decisions. For others, it is simply another Friday. But for movie lovers, horror fans and pop-culture enthusiasts, it immediately brings one name to mind – Jason Voorhees!

Interestingly, the fear surrounding Friday the 13th existed long before Hollywood turned it into a horror phenomenon. The number 13 had already acquired an unlucky reputation in several Western traditions, while Friday had its own associations with misfortune. Over time, the two came together to create one of the world’s most recognisable superstitions. And Hollywood knew exactly what to do with it!

Before Jason Voorhees, there was a 1907 novel

Long before the famous horror franchise arrived, American businessman and author Thomas William Lawson published a novel titled Friday, the Thirteenth in 1907. The story revolved around a stockbroker who exploited people’s fear of the supposedly unlucky date to create panic in the financial markets. It is a fascinating reminder that the date had already become a subject of popular entertainment decades before Jason Voorhees entered the picture.

Hollywood turned the date into a horror institution

In 1980, filmmaker Sean S. Cunningham released Friday the 13th. Made on a relatively modest budget, the film became a major commercial success and helped establish the slasher horror genre as a commercially powerful Hollywood formula.

The story revolved around a group of camp counsellors at Camp Crystal Lake, where a series of terrifying murders takes place.

But here’s something younger horror fans might find surprising, Jason Voorhees is not the killer in the original film. The shocking reveal involves his mother, Pamela Voorhees, who seeks revenge for her son’s death.

Jason would subsequently become the franchise’s defining horror figure.

Jason became bigger than the superstition itself

The hockey-mask-wearing Jason Voorhees eventually became one of horror cinema’s most recognisable figures.

The franchise expanded through sequels, books, comics, video games and merchandise. It also produced a television series, Friday the 13th: The Series, which ran from 1987 to 1990. The television show had a different premise, revolving around cursed objects rather than Jason Voorhees.

That is quite an achievement for a fictional character born out of a horror film inspired by an allegedly unlucky date!

The Knights Templar connection is a fascinating mystery

One of the most frequently repeated explanations for Friday the 13th’s reputation goes back to October 13, 1307. On that day, hundreds of Knights Templar were arrested in France on the orders of King Philip IV. Some popular accounts suggest that this event helped establish the date’s association with misfortune.

However, there is an important distinction, historians have not established this incident as the origin of the Friday the 13th superstition. The connection remains an interesting historical theory rather than a proven explanation.

Not everyone considers Friday the 13th unlucky

In several Spanish-speaking countries, Tuesday the 13th is traditionally considered an unlucky date instead. The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th is therefore not universal. Its meaning changes across cultures, proving that even bad luck can have different calendars!

The fear even has a tongue-twisting name

The fear of the number 13 is known as triskaidekaphobia. The more specific fear of Friday the 13th is called friggatriskaidekaphobia.

Now that’s quite a mouthful!

Whether people genuinely fear the date or simply enjoy the spooky association, the terminology itself has become an interesting piece of trivia.

November 13, 2026, completes an unusual calendar year

There is another reason why today’s date deserves attention. In 2026, Friday the 13th occurred three times – February 13, March 13 and November 13. Today’s occurrence is the third and final one this year.

It is a neat calendar coincidence that gives horror enthusiasts another reason to celebrate their favourite spooky date.

So, is Friday the 13th really unlucky?

There is no established scientific evidence that Friday the 13th brings bad luck. Its reputation owes much to cultural beliefs, historical associations and, perhaps more importantly, popular entertainment.

And if there is one thing Hollywood has demonstrated, it is that a good story can turn even an ordinary calendar date into a worldwide phenomenon.

So, if you happen to hear a strange noise tonight, remember that it is Friday the 13th. It could be nothing. Or, if Hollywood has taught us anything, perhaps you should check whether there is a hockey mask lying around!

Happy Friday the 13th!