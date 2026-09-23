So, this is Hollywood’s 2026 endgame!

Hollywood’s 2026 theatrical calendar is heading into a crucial final quarter, and the line-up suggests that the year’s biggest battle may not simply be for the box office but for the screens themselves. October opens strongly with Digger on October 2, bringing Tom Cruise together with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for a high-profile original film from Warner Bros. On the same day, Amazon MGM Studios releases Verity, the Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. One offers Cruise and Iñárritu, the other a bestselling literary property with an established audience.

October continues with The Social Reckoning on October 9, Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to The Social Network, followed by Street Fighter on October 16 and DC’s Clayface on October 23. Together, they give the month a mix of original drama, video game nostalgia, superhero mythology and horror.

November brings the franchises.

The Cat in the Hat arrives on November 6, while Godzilla Minus Zero opens the same day in North America, giving exhibitors two very different audience propositions. Then comes The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on November 20, returning the hugely recognisable franchise to theatres and going back to the 50th Hunger Games and the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy.

The Thanksgiving corridor gets even more crowded with Focker In Law and Disney’s animated Hexed opening on November 25, while The Further Mis Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, adds another high-profile theatrical attraction.

But December is where the real exhibition story begins.

December 18 puts Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three on the same release date. Both arrive as premium theatrical events, with Marvel pushing Doomsday across its premium-screen strategy while Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel targets IMAX and other large-format screens.

For exhibitors, that makes the clash particularly significant. This is not simply about deciding which film gets the bigger opening. It is about allocating the most valuable screens, showtimes and premium formats to two films designed to be experienced on the biggest possible canvas.

And the pressure continues through Christmas.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 arrives on December 23, followed by Jumanji: Open World and Robert Eggers’ Werwulf on December 25.

So the final weeks of 2026 are shaping up around an unusually broad mix of superhero spectacle, science fiction, animation, horror, family entertainment and established franchises.

The interesting question, therefore, is not whether Hollywood has enough big films to close the year strongly. It clearly does.

The question is whether the theatrical market has enough audience attention and premium screen space for all of them.

That could make the final quarter of 2026 less a race for releases and more a battle for the big screen.