Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has shared his views on the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi‘s performance at an event, where questions were raised about whether the singer was actually singing live. Without directly naming Daler, Abhijeet criticised the practice of lip-syncing during live performances and supported the minister who had publicly questioned a singer’s performance.

Abhijeet recently performed at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026. A video of him speaking about the issue has now surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the ongoing debate about live singing at public events.

What Abhijeet Bhattacharya said about the controversy

In the viral video, Abhijeet spoke about an incident in which a minister reportedly went on stage and questioned a singer for not performing live. While he did not mention Daler Mehndi by name, his comments appeared to refer to the recent controversy involving the singer.

Speaking in Hindi, Abhijeet said, “If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don’t allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.’ He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere.”

His remarks highlighted his disagreement with singers using pre-recorded vocals while presenting their performances as live shows. He also suggested that the practice was not limited to one particular event but happened at performances across different places.

What is the Daler Mehndi performance controversy?

Daler Mehndi recently found himself at the centre of a controversy following his performance at an event in Uttarakhand. A minister publicly criticised the singer, questioning his performance and suggesting that he had not sung live as expected.

The incident attracted attention on social media, with people discussing the responsibilities of performers at public events and whether audiences should receive the live singing experience they have paid to watch.

The controversy also led to discussions about the role of organisers and officials in ensuring that artists deliver what is promised to audiences.

Abhijeet’s comments have now added another voice to the debate, particularly because he chose to support the minister’s criticism rather than question his decision to speak out on stage.