Afrojack: My hidden talent is drawing

DJ Afrojack, whose real name is Nick van de Wall, has enjoyed huge success in the music business in recent years but he’s now described drawing as his “cool party trick.” He told Us Weekly: “My hidden talent is drawing. I can draw anything like a photocopy – it’s a very useless but cool party trick.”

Afrojack has worked with many big-name music artists over recent years, including the likes of David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Bebe Rexha, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Another Life’ hitmaker has recalled being particularly starstruck when he came face-to-face with another Dutch DJ.

He shared: “I was starstruck meeting Martin Garrix at Clive Davis’ Grammy party.”

Meanwhile, Afrojack previously described himself and David Guetta as being “opposites”.

Despite this, the DJ believes that they work really well together.

Speaking to Billboard, he explained: “We have this a lot, because he has a certain vision, and I have a certain vision. I have the vision for the dance floor – and now with ‘Future Rave’ he definitely also has that vision – but before he had more the vision for the radio.”

“To me, when I make like, a hip-hop beat for ‘Hey Mama’ – for me it’s just a hip-hop beat, but for him it’s the biggest thing. And he’ll make a dance beat and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is insane’ and he’s like ‘Yeah it’s cool.’ We’re like opposites in that way.”

Asked to explain the secret to their chemistry, Afrojack replied: “I think because we’re best friends. I think that’s very, very important.”