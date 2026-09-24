Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has announced his debut independent album, Anjaane Safar Par, which is scheduled for release in 2027. The seven song project will feature several well known singers, including Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao, Papon, Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan. There is also a possibility that Arijit Singh may join the lineup, although his participation has not been confirmed. The album marks a new phase in Amaal’s musical journey after years of working on Bollywood film songs.

The project will begin with a duet by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The album is expected to bring together different musical styles, with a sound that draws on a cinematic approach. Rather than focusing only on film music, Amaal is turning to independent music to explore a more personal and reflective side of his work. The album’s title, Anjaane Safar Par, reflects the idea of setting out on an unfamiliar journey.

Amaal has described the album as an important personal milestone. After building his career through Bollywood songs, the composer is now working on a project that gives him more room to explore his own musical ideas. The album is expected to have a moody and thoughtful feel, with each song contributing to the overall mood of the project.

#AmaalMallik confirmed the singers on his album wow !!!



It's Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao, Papon, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan & Arijit Singh might be as well…. Excited 🤩



PS- Album having 7 songs pic.twitter.com/kW1az4LaiG — M@T@T@🤹‍♀️🎀 (@hakuna784) September 24, 2026

The announcement has drawn reactions from fans, particularly because of the number of established singers associated with the album. Several listeners have praised the lineup, with some describing it as a strong combination of voices. Others have compared the excitement around the project to Amaal’s earlier work on the soundtrack of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

With its seven songs and a lineup featuring singers from different musical backgrounds, Anjaane Safar Par is set to introduce a different side of Amaal Mallik’s work. The album is scheduled to arrive in 2027, with further details about its songs and release plans yet to be announced.